Vonovia Unveils Veveus: New Property Services Launch at Expo Real

Vonovia is launching Veveus, a new B2B brand for institutional property owners and investors, at EXPO REAL 2026.

Veveus brings investment, asset, property, and facility management together in one integrated service offering.

Vonovia already manages approximately 75,000 apartments on behalf of third parties and plans to extend these services to more clients.

The offering aims to cover a property’s entire life cycle, with fewer customer interfaces and clearer responsibilities.

Vonovia reported €79.2 million in external Value-Add revenue in the first half of 2026, up 13.8% year on year.

Vonovia aims for non-rental activities to contribute 20–25% of Adjusted EBITDA Total by 2028, including a planned 9–12% contribution from the Value-Add segment.

The next important date, Third-quarter 2026 interim statement, at Vonovia is on 04.11.2026.

The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 16,878EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.194,00PKT (-0,40 %).







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