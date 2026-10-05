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    Vonovia Unveils Veveus: New Property Services Launch at Expo Real

    One brand, the full property life cycle: Vonovia unveils Veveus at EXPO REAL 2026, bringing integrated real estate services to institutional owners and investors.

    Vonovia Unveils Veveus: New Property Services Launch at Expo Real
    Foto: 1187094003
    • Vonovia is launching Veveus, a new B2B brand for institutional property owners and investors, at EXPO REAL 2026.
    • Veveus brings investment, asset, property, and facility management together in one integrated service offering.
    • Vonovia already manages approximately 75,000 apartments on behalf of third parties and plans to extend these services to more clients.
    • The offering aims to cover a property’s entire life cycle, with fewer customer interfaces and clearer responsibilities.
    • Vonovia reported €79.2 million in external Value-Add revenue in the first half of 2026, up 13.8% year on year.
    • Vonovia aims for non-rental activities to contribute 20–25% of Adjusted EBITDA Total by 2028, including a planned 9–12% contribution from the Value-Add segment.

    The next important date, Third-quarter 2026 interim statement, at Vonovia is on 04.11.2026.

    The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 16,878EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.194,00PKT (-0,40 %).


    Vonovia

    +0,51 %
    -2,43 %
    -11,04 %
    -24,67 %
    -36,80 %
    -23,92 %
    -63,76 %
    -39,74 %
    +0,42 %
    ISIN:DE000A1ML7J1WKN:A1ML7J
    Vonovia direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Vonovia Unveils Veveus: New Property Services Launch at Expo Real One brand, the full property life cycle: Vonovia unveils Veveus at EXPO REAL 2026, bringing integrated real estate services to institutional owners and investors.
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