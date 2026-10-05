DAX, Vaxcyte & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|innoscripta
|?
|?
|?
|TeamViewer
|?
|?
|?
|CTS Eventim
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|?
|?
|Redcare Pharmacy
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|201
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|31
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|30
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|29
|?
|?
|innoscripta
|26
|?
|?
|Silber
|19
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Vaxcyte
|+50,00 %
|?
|?
|PTC
|+36,72 %
|?
|?
|?
|XP Incorporation Registered (A)
|+30,25 %
|?
|?
|?
|Limes Schlosskliniken
|-8,70 %
|?
|?
|?
|United Microelectronics
|-10,26 %
|?
|?
|?
|C.H.Robinson Worldwide
|-11,64 %
|?
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innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -45,48 %
Wochenperformance: -45,48 %
Platz 1
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +7,92 %
Wochenperformance: +7,92 %
Platz 2
CTS Eventim
Wochenperformance: +2,71 %
Wochenperformance: +2,71 %
Platz 3
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -19,62 %
Wochenperformance: -19,62 %
Platz 4
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -4,72 %
Wochenperformance: -4,72 %
Platz 5
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +11,25 %
Wochenperformance: +11,25 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,80 %
Wochenperformance: -0,80 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,34 %
Wochenperformance: -2,34 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,88 %
Wochenperformance: +0,88 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,90 %
Wochenperformance: -1,90 %
Platz 10
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -45,48 %
Wochenperformance: -45,48 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: -4,29 %
Wochenperformance: -4,29 %
Platz 12
Vaxcyte
Wochenperformance: +61,00 %
Wochenperformance: +61,00 %
Platz 13
PTC
Wochenperformance: +41,46 %
Wochenperformance: +41,46 %
Platz 14
XP Incorporation Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +24,34 %
Wochenperformance: +24,34 %
Platz 15
Limes Schlosskliniken
Wochenperformance: -3,67 %
Wochenperformance: -3,67 %
Platz 16
United Microelectronics
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 17
C.H.Robinson Worldwide
Wochenperformance: -1,11 %
Wochenperformance: -1,11 %
Platz 18
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