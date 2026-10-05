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    Solar Energy Initiatives Pivots, Names Derrick Whitehead President & CEO

    Solar Energy Initiatives turns a new page with CEO Derrick Whitehead, shifting toward a holding-company model and ruling out reverse-split deals to protect shareholders.

    Solar Energy Initiatives Pivots, Names Derrick Whitehead President & CEO
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Solar Energy Initiatives appointed Derrick Whitehead President and CEO, effective October 1, 2026; Bryan A. Wilkinson became Chief Operating Officer.
    • Whitehead is a finance coach and founder of Alpha Incorporated and Economic Masonry, with experience advising private companies on corporate structure and capital formation.
    • SNRY plans to reposition itself as a holding company and launch platform for operating partners, acquisitions, and partnerships.
    • The company terminated its letter of intent for a potential merger with a Colorado solar technology company, citing the proposed reverse split as inconsistent with shareholder interests.
    • Whitehead said SNRY would avoid transactions requiring a reverse split and aims to attract capital that is not toxic or dilutive to existing shareholders.
    • SNRY expects to provide further updates as it brings assets and acquisitions onto its platform, including possible changes to corporate records and filings.



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