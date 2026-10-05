1&1 Greenlights United Internet Asset-for-Shares Capital Increase
1&1 is strengthening its finances with an €850 million debt-for-equity deal, boosting United Internet’s stake and creating more room for network expansion.
Foto: 1&1 AG
- 1&1 AG’s management and supervisory boards approved a capital increase equal to 20% of existing share capital, using authorized capital and excluding existing shareholders’ subscription rights.
- United Internet AG, 1&1’s majority shareholder, is the sole subscriber for 35,352,929 new shares.
- The new shares are issued at €24.05 each, matching 1&1’s Xetra closing price on the last trading day before the decision.
- In return, United Internet will contribute loan-repayment claims against 1&1 Versatel GmbH with a nominal value of approximately €850.24 million.
- The capital increase is intended to strengthen 1&1’s capital structure, raise its equity ratio and provide greater financial flexibility, particularly for network expansion.
- After completion, 1&1’s share capital will be approximately €233.33 million; United Internet’s stake will rise from about 87.19% to 89.32%, and the new shares are to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at 1&1 is on 12.11.2026.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 23,550EUR and was down -2,28 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.160,40PKT (-0,14 %).
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