1&1 Greenlights United Internet Asset-for-Shares Capital Increase

1&1 AG’s management and supervisory boards approved a capital increase equal to 20% of existing share capital, using authorized capital and excluding existing shareholders’ subscription rights.

United Internet AG, 1&1’s majority shareholder, is the sole subscriber for 35,352,929 new shares.

The new shares are issued at €24.05 each, matching 1&1’s Xetra closing price on the last trading day before the decision.

In return, United Internet will contribute loan-repayment claims against 1&1 Versatel GmbH with a nominal value of approximately €850.24 million.

The capital increase is intended to strengthen 1&1’s capital structure, raise its equity ratio and provide greater financial flexibility, particularly for network expansion.

After completion, 1&1’s share capital will be approximately €233.33 million; United Internet’s stake will rise from about 87.19% to 89.32%, and the new shares are to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at 1&1 is on 12.11.2026.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 23,550EUR and was down -2,28 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.160,40PKT (-0,14 %).





