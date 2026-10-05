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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsUnited Internet AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu United Internet
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    United Internet Joins 1&1 AG’s In-Kind Capital Increase

    A €850 million debt-for-equity deal is set to strengthen 1&1’s finances and raise United Internet’s stake to nearly 90%, without an additional cash outflow.

    United Internet Joins 1&1 AG’s In-Kind Capital Increase
    Foto: United Internet AG
    • On October 5, 2026, 1&1 AG approved a 20% share-capital increase against contributions in kind, excluding existing shareholders’ subscription rights.
    • United Internet AG will participate by contributing a loan receivable of €850,237,942.45 from 1&1 Versatel GmbH.
    • In exchange, United Internet will receive 35,352,929 new 1&1 shares at an issue price of €24.05 per share.
    • Once completed, United Internet’s stake in 1&1 will rise to approximately 89.32%, including 1,290,247 shares already acquired.
    • United Internet’s existing order to buy up to 6 million additional 1&1 shares by June 30, 2027, remains unchanged.
    • The transaction is intended to strengthen 1&1’s capital structure and financial flexibility and simplify internal financing, without causing an additional cash outflow for United Internet.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at United Internet is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 24,350EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,380EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.511,54PKT (+0,10 %).


    United Internet

    +1,08 %
    -6,64 %
    -11,29 %
    +2,54 %
    -11,61 %
    +18,98 %
    -26,73 %
    -37,96 %
    +752,45 %
    ISIN:DE0005089031WKN:508903
    United Internet direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    United Internet Joins 1&1 AG’s In-Kind Capital Increase A €850 million debt-for-equity deal is set to strengthen 1&1’s finances and raise United Internet’s stake to nearly 90%, without an additional cash outflow.
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