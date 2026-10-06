Julius Baer Group Names Two New Board Director Nominees

Julius Baer announced that Caroline Kuhnert and Elaine Arden will be nominated to join its Board of Directors at the 2027 AGM.

Kuhnert brings 20 years of wealth-management experience at UBS, including senior leadership of international and ultra-high-net-worth businesses.

She also offers board experience and expertise in Swiss private banking, cross-border risk management, and restructuring.

Arden is a former senior HR director at RBS and HSBC, where she supported large-scale organisational and cultural transformations.

Her expertise includes remuneration, workforce engagement, talent development, and succession planning.

Julius Baer will provide further details on Board and committee composition in its AGM circular in March 2027; the AGM is scheduled for April 2027.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Julius Baer Group is on 01.02.2027.

The price of Julius Baer Group at the time of the news was 79,26EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

45 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,18EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.





