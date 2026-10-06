Aperam’s Q3 2026 Update: Key Market & Financial Trends

Q3 2026 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be below Q2’s €130 million but slightly above Q1’s €90 million; the company-compiled consensus is €113 million.

Seasonally strong activity in Brazil is expected to partly offset weaker European demand; underlying European demand remains low, with no noticeable improvement in order books.

Net financial debt is expected to remain broadly flat at quarter-end, with year-end debt projected below 2025 levels.

Alloys & Specialties has completed annual maintenance and is ready to meet strong demand, particularly in LNG, electrical and electronics, and aerospace.

Elevated energy costs, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, are expected to reduce EBITDA by approximately €20 million per quarter; guidance assumes stable commodity prices and excludes potential energy-price fluctuations.

Aperam’s Leadership Journey Phase 6 targets €150 million in gains from 2026–2028, with €38 million delivered in H1; Q3 results are due on 6 November 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Aperam is on 06.11.2026.

The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 42,67EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar