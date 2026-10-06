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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAperam AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aperam
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    Aperam’s Q3 2026 Update: Key Market & Financial Trends

    Aperam’s Q3 outlook balances Brazil’s seasonal strength and robust specialty demand against weak European orders and elevated energy costs.

    Aperam’s Q3 2026 Update: Key Market & Financial Trends
    Foto: Panksvatouny - stock.adobe.com
    • Q3 2026 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be below Q2’s €130 million but slightly above Q1’s €90 million; the company-compiled consensus is €113 million.
    • Seasonally strong activity in Brazil is expected to partly offset weaker European demand; underlying European demand remains low, with no noticeable improvement in order books.
    • Net financial debt is expected to remain broadly flat at quarter-end, with year-end debt projected below 2025 levels.
    • Alloys & Specialties has completed annual maintenance and is ready to meet strong demand, particularly in LNG, electrical and electronics, and aerospace.
    • Elevated energy costs, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, are expected to reduce EBITDA by approximately €20 million per quarter; guidance assumes stable commodity prices and excludes potential energy-price fluctuations.
    • Aperam’s Leadership Journey Phase 6 targets €150 million in gains from 2026–2028, with €38 million delivered in H1; Q3 results are due on 6 November 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Aperam is on 06.11.2026.

    The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 42,67EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.


    Aperam

    -0,07 %
    -5,20 %
    -13,73 %
    -6,61 %
    +34,86 %
    +58,54 %
    -3,79 %
    +7,26 %
    +54,60 %
    ISIN:LU0569974404WKN:A1H5UL
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    Aperam’s Q3 2026 Update: Key Market & Financial Trends Aperam’s Q3 outlook balances Brazil’s seasonal strength and robust specialty demand against weak European orders and elevated energy costs.
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