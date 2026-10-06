Verbio, Samsung SDI JH & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|?
|Marvell Technology
|?
|?
|?
|innoscripta
|?
|?
|POET Technologies
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Verbio
|30
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|27
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|27
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|23
|?
|?
|Silber
|22
|?
|?
|innoscripta
|19
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Samsung SDI JH
|+8,31 %
|?
|?
|?
|TAIYO YUDEN
|+7,56 %
|?
|?
|?
|Fujikura
|+5,52 %
|?
|?
|?
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-3,69 %
|?
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|-3,81 %
|?
|?
|?
|Vaxcyte
|-6,06 %
|?
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +5,91 %
Wochenperformance: +5,91 %
Platz 1
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: +10,01 %
Wochenperformance: +10,01 %
Platz 2
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -48,38 %
Wochenperformance: -48,38 %
Platz 3
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +5,03 %
Wochenperformance: +5,03 %
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +7,30 %
Wochenperformance: +7,30 %
Platz 5
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -11,69 %
Wochenperformance: -11,69 %
Platz 6
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -11,48 %
Wochenperformance: -11,48 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,70 %
Wochenperformance: -0,70 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +2,21 %
Wochenperformance: +2,21 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +1,22 %
Wochenperformance: +1,22 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: +0,01 %
Wochenperformance: +0,01 %
Platz 11
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -48,38 %
Wochenperformance: -48,38 %
Platz 12
Samsung SDI JH
Wochenperformance: +12,68 %
Wochenperformance: +12,68 %
Platz 13
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +23,53 %
Wochenperformance: +23,53 %
Platz 14
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: +20,41 %
Wochenperformance: +20,41 %
Platz 15
Telix Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -4,37 %
Wochenperformance: -4,37 %
Platz 16
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +7,30 %
Wochenperformance: +7,30 %
Platz 17
Vaxcyte
Wochenperformance: +32,00 %
Wochenperformance: +32,00 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte