Andritz Sets Bold 2029 Targets at 2026 Capital Markets Day

ANDRITZ targets revenue of €10 billion and a comparable EBITA margin of 10% by 2029, replacing its previous 2027 targets.

Its long-term profitable-growth strategy focuses on decarbonization, digitalization, and customer service.

The company sees growth opportunities in the energy transition, rising electricity demand, energy storage, and grid stability; energy-related businesses generate more than one third of its revenue.

ANDRITZ is expanding automation, digitalization, and AI capabilities, combining them with process expertise to enable autonomous industrial operations.

The company plans to continue its M&A strategy and progressive dividend policy, with a 50–60% payout ratio, while progressing toward its 2030 ESG targets.

ANDRITZ is opening an Experience Center in Graz to showcase its engineering, automation, digitalization, and AI capabilities to customers, investors, and partners.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.10.2026.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 83,25EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.





