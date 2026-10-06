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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAndritz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Andritz
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    Andritz Sets Bold 2029 Targets at 2026 Capital Markets Day

    ANDRITZ eyes €10 billion in revenue by 2029, with energy transition opportunities, AI-driven innovation, and customer service powering its profitable-growth strategy.

    Andritz Sets Bold 2029 Targets at 2026 Capital Markets Day
    Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
    • ANDRITZ targets revenue of €10 billion and a comparable EBITA margin of 10% by 2029, replacing its previous 2027 targets.
    • Its long-term profitable-growth strategy focuses on decarbonization, digitalization, and customer service.
    • The company sees growth opportunities in the energy transition, rising electricity demand, energy storage, and grid stability; energy-related businesses generate more than one third of its revenue.
    • ANDRITZ is expanding automation, digitalization, and AI capabilities, combining them with process expertise to enable autonomous industrial operations.
    • The company plans to continue its M&A strategy and progressive dividend policy, with a 50–60% payout ratio, while progressing toward its 2030 ESG targets.
    • ANDRITZ is opening an Experience Center in Graz to showcase its engineering, automation, digitalization, and AI capabilities to customers, investors, and partners.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 83,25EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.


    Andritz

    +0,12 %
    -2,58 %
    -1,89 %
    +9,78 %
    +33,17 %
    +80,65 %
    +79,25 %
    +72,48 %
    +1.507,73 %
    ISIN:AT0000730007WKN:632305
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    Andritz Sets Bold 2029 Targets at 2026 Capital Markets Day ANDRITZ eyes €10 billion in revenue by 2029, with energy transition opportunities, AI-driven innovation, and customer service powering its profitable-growth strategy.
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