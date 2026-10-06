FY25/26 Volume & Earnings Rise; SLR Group Corporate Bond 9.032% to 10/27
SLR targets further growth in 2026/27 after rising sales and volumes, with improved efficiency at Elsterheide and stronger customer ties driving its strategy.
Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
- Net sales rose 10% to EUR 213.3 million in fiscal year 2025/26, up from EUR 194.0 million.
- Sales volume increased to 107 kilotons of ductile iron components, compared with 95 kilotons the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% to EUR 17.8 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 8.4% from 9.0%.
- For fiscal year 2026/27, SLR forecasts net sales of approximately EUR 235–245 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20–22 million.
- The company expects total production and tonnage sold of 115–120 kilotons in 2026/27, assuming Elsterheide production rises by at least 15%.
- SLR is prioritizing production efficiency at its Elsterheide site and plans to increase output and expand relationships with key customers.
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