The Platform Group Sells Beverage Machinery Platform Stake

The Platform Group signed an agreement on 5 October 2026 to sell its majority stake in BEVMAQ GmbH.

BEVMAQ, based in Menslage, Germany, operates a global marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of beverage machinery.

Closing is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026; the buyer is a group of German investors.

The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Since TPG invested in 2022, BEVMAQ has grown its revenue, EBITDA and earnings, while the number of machines listed on its platform has increased more than eightfold.

TPG operates platform solutions across 26 industries and reported 2025 revenue of €728 million and adjusted EBITDA of €55 million.

The next important date, Quirin, SME Conference, October 6–7, Paris., at The Platform Group is on 06.10.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 0,9420EUR and was down -1,05 % compared with the previous day.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar