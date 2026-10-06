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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBlue Cap AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Blue Cap
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    Blue Cap Announces Key Management Board Changes

    A leadership transition at Blue Cap sees Dr Henning von Kottwitz step down, with Dr Christian Diekmann temporarily taking the reins of strategy and finance from 9 October.

    Blue Cap Announces Key Management Board Changes
    Foto: Blue Cap AG
    • Dr Henning von Kottwitz will leave Blue Cap AG’s Management Board at the end of 8 October 2026, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.
    • From 9 October 2026, Supervisory Board Chairman Dr Christian Diekmann will join the Management Board on a temporary basis, taking responsibility for strategy and finance.
    • COO Henning Eschweiler will remain on the Management Board, continuing to oversee operational portfolio management and additionally taking charge of M&A from 9 October.
    • The Supervisory Board thanked von Kottwitz for his service, noting that Blue Cap is well positioned following transactions carried out under his leadership.
    • Diekmann brings experience in restructuring and managing medium-sized businesses, including as CEO of Max Automation SE and CFO of the Zertus Group.
    • Blue Cap is a publicly listed investment company that acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations, develops them, and aims to sell them profitably.

    The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 15,375EUR and was down -1,44 % compared with the previous day.


    Blue Cap

    -1,92 %
    -2,80 %
    -6,02 %
    -9,57 %
    -25,71 %
    -10,86 %
    -46,94 %
    +95,76 %
    +490,28 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
    Blue Cap direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Blue Cap Announces Key Management Board Changes A leadership transition at Blue Cap sees Dr Henning von Kottwitz step down, with Dr Christian Diekmann temporarily taking the reins of strategy and finance from 9 October.
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