Blue Cap Announces Key Management Board Changes

Dr Henning von Kottwitz will leave Blue Cap AG’s Management Board at the end of 8 October 2026, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.

From 9 October 2026, Supervisory Board Chairman Dr Christian Diekmann will join the Management Board on a temporary basis, taking responsibility for strategy and finance.

COO Henning Eschweiler will remain on the Management Board, continuing to oversee operational portfolio management and additionally taking charge of M&A from 9 October.

The Supervisory Board thanked von Kottwitz for his service, noting that Blue Cap is well positioned following transactions carried out under his leadership.

Diekmann brings experience in restructuring and managing medium-sized businesses, including as CEO of Max Automation SE and CFO of the Zertus Group.

Blue Cap is a publicly listed investment company that acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations, develops them, and aims to sell them profitably.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 15,375EUR and was down -1,44 % compared with the previous day.







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