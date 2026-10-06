Blue Cap Announces Key Management Board Changes
A leadership transition at Blue Cap sees Dr Henning von Kottwitz step down, with Dr Christian Diekmann temporarily taking the reins of strategy and finance from 9 October.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Dr Henning von Kottwitz will leave Blue Cap AG’s Management Board at the end of 8 October 2026, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.
- From 9 October 2026, Supervisory Board Chairman Dr Christian Diekmann will join the Management Board on a temporary basis, taking responsibility for strategy and finance.
- COO Henning Eschweiler will remain on the Management Board, continuing to oversee operational portfolio management and additionally taking charge of M&A from 9 October.
- The Supervisory Board thanked von Kottwitz for his service, noting that Blue Cap is well positioned following transactions carried out under his leadership.
- Diekmann brings experience in restructuring and managing medium-sized businesses, including as CEO of Max Automation SE and CFO of the Zertus Group.
- Blue Cap is a publicly listed investment company that acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations, develops them, and aims to sell them profitably.
The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 15,375EUR and was down -1,44 % compared with the previous day.
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+95,76 %
+490,28 %
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