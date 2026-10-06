DAX, Option Care Health & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Marvell Technology
|?
|?
|?
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|?
|?
|?
|Redcare Pharmacy
|?
|?
|HENSOLDT
|?
|?
|Deep Sea Minerals
|?
|?
|American Critical Minerals
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|216
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|35
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|34
|?
|?
|Netlist
|33
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|28
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|24
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Option Care Health
|+30,48 %
|?
|?
|Apogee Enterprises
|+20,63 %
|?
|?
|Constellation Energy
|+13,20 %
|?
|?
|?
|flatexDEGIRO
|-6,73 %
|?
|?
|?
|Weebit Nano
|-11,23 %
|?
|?
|?
|Vaxcyte
|-11,36 %
|?
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Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: +16,49 %
Wochenperformance: +16,49 %
Platz 1
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +7,02 %
Wochenperformance: +7,02 %
Platz 2
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +2,51 %
Wochenperformance: +2,51 %
Platz 3
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +6,01 %
Wochenperformance: +6,01 %
Platz 4
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -12,48 %
Wochenperformance: -12,48 %
Platz 5
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: -16,21 %
Wochenperformance: -16,21 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,03 %
Wochenperformance: -0,03 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,15 %
Wochenperformance: +1,15 %
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -13,15 %
Wochenperformance: -13,15 %
Platz 9
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +13,19 %
Wochenperformance: +13,19 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +2,20 %
Wochenperformance: +2,20 %
Platz 12
Option Care Health
Wochenperformance: +27,00 %
Wochenperformance: +27,00 %
Platz 13
Apogee Enterprises
Wochenperformance: +21,38 %
Wochenperformance: +21,38 %
Platz 14
Constellation Energy
Wochenperformance: +12,88 %
Wochenperformance: +12,88 %
Platz 15
flatexDEGIRO
Wochenperformance: -8,47 %
Wochenperformance: -8,47 %
Platz 16
Weebit Nano
Wochenperformance: -5,25 %
Wochenperformance: -5,25 %
Platz 17
Vaxcyte
Wochenperformance: +22,64 %
Wochenperformance: +22,64 %
Platz 18
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