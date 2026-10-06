SGL Carbon Raises 2026 Forecast After Preliminary 9-Month Results
Despite lower nine-month sales, SGL Carbon has raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to €130–140 million, with annual revenue expected at the top of its guidance range.
Foto: SGL Carbon
- SGL Carbon raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to €130–140 million, from €110–130 million, and expects to exceed the previous forecast’s upper end.
- For 2026 sales, the company expects to reach the upper end of its €720–770 million forecast range.
- Preliminary sales for the first nine months of 2026 were approximately €595 million, down from €652.9 million in the same period of 2025.
- Preliminary EBITDApre for the first nine months was approximately €106 million, compared with €108.6 million a year earlier.
- The updated forecast assumes no deterioration in economic conditions; the company’s medium-term plans remain unchanged.
- SGL Carbon plans to publish its nine-month 2026 results on November 5, 2026.
The next important date, Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026 — Conference Call, at SGL Carbon is on 05.11.2026.
The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 5,3650EUR and was up +10,79 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.356,14PKT (+1,04 %).
+8,98 %
+6,52 %
+20,99 %
+10,99 %
+53,36 %
-23,08 %
-45,43 %
-49,51 %
-73,67 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte