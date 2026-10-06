SGL Carbon Raises 2026 Forecast After Preliminary 9-Month Results

SGL Carbon raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to €130–140 million, from €110–130 million, and expects to exceed the previous forecast’s upper end.

For 2026 sales, the company expects to reach the upper end of its €720–770 million forecast range.

Preliminary sales for the first nine months of 2026 were approximately €595 million, down from €652.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Preliminary EBITDApre for the first nine months was approximately €106 million, compared with €108.6 million a year earlier.

The updated forecast assumes no deterioration in economic conditions; the company’s medium-term plans remain unchanged.

SGL Carbon plans to publish its nine-month 2026 results on November 5, 2026.

The next important date, Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026 — Conference Call, at SGL Carbon is on 05.11.2026.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 5,3650EUR and was up +10,79 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.356,14PKT (+1,04 %).







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