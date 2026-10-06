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    SGL Carbon Raises 2026 Forecast After Preliminary 9-Month Results

    Despite lower nine-month sales, SGL Carbon has raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to €130–140 million, with annual revenue expected at the top of its guidance range.

    SGL Carbon Raises 2026 Forecast After Preliminary 9-Month Results
    Foto: SGL Carbon
    • SGL Carbon raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to €130–140 million, from €110–130 million, and expects to exceed the previous forecast’s upper end.
    • For 2026 sales, the company expects to reach the upper end of its €720–770 million forecast range.
    • Preliminary sales for the first nine months of 2026 were approximately €595 million, down from €652.9 million in the same period of 2025.
    • Preliminary EBITDApre for the first nine months was approximately €106 million, compared with €108.6 million a year earlier.
    • The updated forecast assumes no deterioration in economic conditions; the company’s medium-term plans remain unchanged.
    • SGL Carbon plans to publish its nine-month 2026 results on November 5, 2026.

    The next important date, Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026 — Conference Call, at SGL Carbon is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 5,3650EUR and was up +10,79 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.356,14PKT (+1,04 %).


    SGL Carbon

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    ISIN:DE0007235301WKN:723530
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    SGL Carbon Raises 2026 Forecast After Preliminary 9-Month Results Despite lower nine-month sales, SGL Carbon has raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to €130–140 million, with annual revenue expected at the top of its guidance range.
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