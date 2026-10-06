Bio-Gate Revises 2026 Revenue and Earnings Forecast
Customer shake-ups have prompted Bio-Gate to cut its 2026 outlook, while cost savings soften the blow and new products offer a path back to growth in 2027.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Bio-Gate AG revised its 2026 forecast after two major customers announced product portfolio changes and organizational restructuring.
- The changes are expected to significantly reduce orders in Derma-Cosmetics and Wound Care; implant coatings are unaffected.
- 2026 consolidated revenue is now forecast at €6.0–6.9 million, down from the previous estimate of approximately €6.9–7.9 million.
- EBITDA is expected to be between –€0.9 million and –€1.1 million, with cost savings offsetting some of the impact of lower revenue.
- EBIT is forecast at –€1.1 million to –€1.5 million, compared with –€1.1 million in the previous year.
- For 2027, Bio-Gate expects business with both customers to return to positive growth, supported by planned product launches and a new product line.
The price of Bio-Gate at the time of the news was 2,7000EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.
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