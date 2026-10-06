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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBio-Gate AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bio-Gate
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    Bio-Gate Revises 2026 Revenue and Earnings Forecast

    Customer shake-ups have prompted Bio-Gate to cut its 2026 outlook, while cost savings soften the blow and new products offer a path back to growth in 2027.

    Bio-Gate Revises 2026 Revenue and Earnings Forecast
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Bio-Gate AG revised its 2026 forecast after two major customers announced product portfolio changes and organizational restructuring.
    • The changes are expected to significantly reduce orders in Derma-Cosmetics and Wound Care; implant coatings are unaffected.
    • 2026 consolidated revenue is now forecast at €6.0–6.9 million, down from the previous estimate of approximately €6.9–7.9 million.
    • EBITDA is expected to be between –€0.9 million and –€1.1 million, with cost savings offsetting some of the impact of lower revenue.
    • EBIT is forecast at –€1.1 million to –€1.5 million, compared with –€1.1 million in the previous year.
    • For 2027, Bio-Gate expects business with both customers to return to positive growth, supported by planned product launches and a new product line.

    The price of Bio-Gate at the time of the news was 2,7000EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.


    Bio-Gate

    0,00 %
    -1,47 %
    -3,60 %
    +362,07 %
    +174,87 %
    +67,50 %
    -33,33 %
    -34,95 %
    -90,53 %
    ISIN:DE000BGAG0J3WKN:BGAG0J
    Bio-Gate direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Bio-Gate Revises 2026 Revenue and Earnings Forecast Customer shake-ups have prompted Bio-Gate to cut its 2026 outlook, while cost savings soften the blow and new products offer a path back to growth in 2027.
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