Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2026 Ends on a High Note
Young innovators and global leaders gathered in Hong Kong for the largest Global Youth Powerhouse Summit yet, exploring AI, investment and opportunities shaping the future.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The third Global Youth Powerhouse Summit took place on 5 October 2026 at the Conrad Hong Kong, alongside the launch of Hong Kong’s first 2026–2030 Five-Year Plan.
- It was the summit’s largest edition, with more than 600 in-person participants and online attendees from over 60 countries and regions.
- More than 30 speakers and moderators discussed AI, geopolitics, education, capital markets, life and health technology, and start-up funding.
- Eleven venture funds managing an estimated US$10 billion attended; together, they have invested in over 600 start-ups across more than 30 economies.
- Fifteen start-ups pitched their businesses to investors, spanning areas including science, healthcare, biotechnology and technology.
- Government and business leaders highlighted Hong Kong’s potential as a global connector, education and health-industry hub, and gateway for young professionals and start-ups.
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.