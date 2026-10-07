Almonty Industries, Micronics Japan & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Intel
|?
|?
|?
|Plug Power
|?
|?
|?
|Redcare Pharmacy
|?
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|SpaceX
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|44
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|39
|?
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|34
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|24
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|22
|?
|?
|Verbio
|21
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Micronics Japan
|+8,09 %
|?
|?
|Penguin Solutions Incorporation
|+6,75 %
|?
|?
|?
|InflaRx
|+5,63 %
|?
|?
|?
|Oversea-Chinese Banking
|-4,12 %
|?
|?
|LG Electronics
|-9,09 %
|?
|?
|?
|Genscript Biotech Corporation
|-14,59 %
|?
|?
Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und sichern sich damit bis zu 120 € Prämie!
Intel
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Platz 1
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: -3,19 %
Wochenperformance: -3,19 %
Platz 2
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: -4,24 %
Wochenperformance: -4,24 %
Platz 3
Moderna
Wochenperformance: -8,71 %
Wochenperformance: -8,71 %
Platz 4
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +14,51 %
Wochenperformance: +14,51 %
Platz 5
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +6,11 %
Wochenperformance: +6,11 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,17 %
Wochenperformance: -0,17 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -5,57 %
Wochenperformance: -5,57 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -1,02 %
Wochenperformance: -1,02 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,36 %
Wochenperformance: -3,36 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -1,56 %
Wochenperformance: -1,56 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -9,17 %
Wochenperformance: -9,17 %
Platz 12
Micronics Japan
Wochenperformance: +19,23 %
Wochenperformance: +19,23 %
Platz 13
Penguin Solutions Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +26,04 %
Wochenperformance: +26,04 %
Platz 14
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: -11,48 %
Wochenperformance: -11,48 %
Platz 15
Oversea-Chinese Banking
Wochenperformance: -3,60 %
Wochenperformance: -3,60 %
Platz 16
LG Electronics
Wochenperformance: +3,17 %
Wochenperformance: +3,17 %
Platz 17
Genscript Biotech Corporation
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte