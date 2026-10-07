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    BRANICKS Group Extends Maturity of €400M Bond

    Branicks Group AG has amended its €400 million bond, extending its maturity as investors prepare to vote on a broader restructuring that could push repayment to 2030.

    BRANICKS Group Extends Maturity of €400M Bond
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Branicks Group AG has implemented amendments to its EUR 400 million bond, following a noteholder vote held on August 15–17, 2026.
    • The amendments were formally implemented on October 5, 2026, by updating the bond’s global certificate.
    • The bond’s maturity is now December 31, 2026, with a possible further extension to March 31, 2027, subject to certain conditions.
    • Trading in the bond on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange is expected to resume shortly.
    • Noteholders are scheduled to vote from October 17–19, 2026, on a comprehensive restructuring that includes a proposed maturity extension to 2030.
    • Branicks says it will keep capital markets informed about the restructuring’s progress in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

    The next important date, Extraordinary General Meeting, at BRANICKS Group is on 09.10.2026.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,4305EUR and was up +5,39 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4270EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,81 % since publication.


    BRANICKS Group

    +5,69 %
    -24,25 %
    -34,15 %
    -60,87 %
    -79,77 %
    -88,77 %
    -97,27 %
    -94,86 %
    -98,18 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
    BRANICKS Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    BRANICKS Group Extends Maturity of €400M Bond Branicks Group AG has amended its €400 million bond, extending its maturity as investors prepare to vote on a broader restructuring that could push repayment to 2030.
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