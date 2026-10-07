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    DAX, Penguin Solutions Incorporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, Penguin Solutions Incorporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa

    ? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Forum News
    ? Redcare Pharmacy ? ?
    ? Nurexone Biologic ? ?
    ? The Platform Group ? ?
      Uranium Energy ? ?
      Premier American Uranium ? ?
      RENK Group ? ?

    ? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

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    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Forum News
    ? DAX 232 ? ?
    ? Newron Pharmaceuticals 61 ? ?
    ? Vonovia 42 ? ?
      Almonty Industries 41 ? ?
      Netlist 32 ? ?
      BioNTech 32 ? ?

    ? Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Forum News
    ? Penguin Solutions Incorporation +17,91 % ? ?
    ? Neogen +13,63 % ? ?
    ? Redcare Pharmacy +7,00 % ? ?
    ? African Rainbow Minerals -10,34 % ? ?
    ? FuelCell Energy -11,95 % ? ?
    ? Genscript Biotech Corporation -13,87 % ? ?
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    DAX, Penguin Solutions Incorporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
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