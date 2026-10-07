DAX, Penguin Solutions Incorporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Redcare Pharmacy
|?
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
|?
|The Platform Group
|?
|?
|Uranium Energy
|?
|?
|Premier American Uranium
|?
|?
|RENK Group
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|232
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|61
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|42
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|41
|?
|?
|Netlist
|32
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|32
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Penguin Solutions Incorporation
|+17,91 %
|?
|?
|?
|Neogen
|+13,63 %
|?
|?
|?
|Redcare Pharmacy
|+7,00 %
|?
|?
|?
|African Rainbow Minerals
|-10,34 %
|?
|?
|?
|FuelCell Energy
|-11,95 %
|?
|?
|?
|Genscript Biotech Corporation
|-13,87 %
|?
|?
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Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 1
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Platz 2
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +2,08 %
Wochenperformance: +2,08 %
Platz 3
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Platz 4
Premier American Uranium
Wochenperformance: +18,86 %
Wochenperformance: +18,86 %
Platz 5
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: -10,42 %
Wochenperformance: -10,42 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,62 %
Wochenperformance: -1,62 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -7,66 %
Wochenperformance: -7,66 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,73 %
Wochenperformance: -4,73 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,55 %
Wochenperformance: -2,55 %
Platz 10
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +22,85 %
Wochenperformance: +22,85 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -2,19 %
Wochenperformance: -2,19 %
Platz 12
Penguin Solutions Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +22,26 %
Wochenperformance: +22,26 %
Platz 13
Neogen
Wochenperformance: +6,95 %
Wochenperformance: +6,95 %
Platz 14
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 15
African Rainbow Minerals
Wochenperformance: -8,09 %
Wochenperformance: -8,09 %
Platz 16
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: +13,30 %
Wochenperformance: +13,30 %
Platz 17
Genscript Biotech Corporation
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 18
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