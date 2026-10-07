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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAMAG Austria Metall AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AMAG Austria Metall
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    AMAG Austria Metall Boosts 2026 EBITDA Guidance

    AMAG Austria Metall AG has lifted its 2026 EBITDA outlook to EUR 200–220 million after a stronger-than-expected Q3, with improved expectations for Q4 adding momentum.

    AMAG Austria Metall Boosts 2026 EBITDA Guidance
    Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
    • AMAG Austria Metall AG raised its 2026 EBITDA guidance to EUR 200–220 million, from EUR 170–190 million.
    • The upgraded forecast is based on preliminary third-quarter results and current expectations for the fourth quarter.
    • AMAG recorded preliminary EBITDA of EUR 81.6 million in Q3 2026.
    • EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 totaled EUR 182.7 million.
    • Q3 earnings exceeded expectations across all operating divisions, and Q4 is also expected to perform better than previously anticipated.
    • AMAG will publish detailed financial information for the first nine months of 2026 on October 29, 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AMAG Austria Metall is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of AMAG Austria Metall at the time of the news was 28,25EUR and was up +1,62 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.


    AMAG Austria Metall

    +1,80 %
    +1,09 %
    +2,01 %
    +2,39 %
    +14,61 %
    -4,30 %
    -24,11 %
    -10,40 %
    +59,03 %
    ISIN:AT00000AMAG3WKN:A1JFYU
    AMAG Austria Metall direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    AMAG Austria Metall Boosts 2026 EBITDA Guidance AMAG Austria Metall AG has lifted its 2026 EBITDA outlook to EUR 200–220 million after a stronger-than-expected Q3, with improved expectations for Q4 adding momentum.
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