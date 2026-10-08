Agrana Beteiligungs Sees First-Half Results Soar

AGRANA’s first-half revenue remained broadly stable at €1.70 billion, while operating profit (EBIT) more than doubled to €63.5 million from €28.0 million.

Profit for the period rose to €37.5 million, compared with €1.1 million a year earlier; improved financial items and a lower tax rate contributed.

ACS–Starch EBIT climbed to €17.2 million from €3.1 million, mainly due to stronger margins in the ethanol business.

ACS–Sugar substantially reduced its first-half loss, from €36.3 million to €2.0 million, despite revenue falling nearly 10%.

Food & Beverage Solutions revenue increased moderately to €896.4 million, but EBIT declined to €60.3 million from €68.0 million.

For 2026|27, AGRANA expects EBIT of €90–110 million and a slight increase in revenue; planned investment is approximately €113 million.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 08.10.2026.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,675EUR and was up +2,19 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,625EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.







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