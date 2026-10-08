Agrana Beteiligungs Sees First-Half Results Soar
AGRANA more than doubled first-half operating profit as stronger ethanol margins and sharply reduced sugar losses offset weaker earnings in Food & Beverage Solutions.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- AGRANA’s first-half revenue remained broadly stable at €1.70 billion, while operating profit (EBIT) more than doubled to €63.5 million from €28.0 million.
- Profit for the period rose to €37.5 million, compared with €1.1 million a year earlier; improved financial items and a lower tax rate contributed.
- ACS–Starch EBIT climbed to €17.2 million from €3.1 million, mainly due to stronger margins in the ethanol business.
- ACS–Sugar substantially reduced its first-half loss, from €36.3 million to €2.0 million, despite revenue falling nearly 10%.
- Food & Beverage Solutions revenue increased moderately to €896.4 million, but EBIT declined to €60.3 million from €68.0 million.
- For 2026|27, AGRANA expects EBIT of €90–110 million and a slight increase in revenue; planned investment is approximately €113 million.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 08.10.2026.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,675EUR and was up +2,19 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,625EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.
+0,88 %
-2,54 %
+1,32 %
-1,29 %
-6,50 %
-23,33 %
-36,81 %
+44,65 %
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte