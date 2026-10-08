Newron Pharmaceuticals, Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Premier American Uranium
|?
|?
|?
|Blue Moon Metals
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|?
|?
|Deep Sea Minerals
|?
|?
|innoscripta
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|92
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|87
|?
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|42
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|40
|?
|?
|Siemens Energy
|30
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|28
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|+7,05 %
|?
|?
|?
|Trend Micro
|+6,93 %
|?
|?
|?
|Applied Digital Corporation
|+4,41 %
|?
|?
|?
|InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
|-9,02 %
|?
|?
|MiniMax Group
|-11,36 %
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|-18,80 %
|?
|?
Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und sichern sich damit bis zu 120 € Prämie!
Premier American Uranium
Wochenperformance: +21,05 %
Wochenperformance: +21,05 %
Platz 1
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: +5,09 %
Wochenperformance: +5,09 %
Platz 2
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,06 %
Wochenperformance: -7,06 %
Platz 3
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -21,89 %
Wochenperformance: -21,89 %
Platz 4
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -48,63 %
Wochenperformance: -48,63 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,06 %
Wochenperformance: -7,06 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -3,11 %
Wochenperformance: -3,11 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -1,47 %
Wochenperformance: -1,47 %
Platz 10
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: +0,54 %
Wochenperformance: +0,54 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -2,18 %
Wochenperformance: -2,18 %
Platz 12
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Wochenperformance: +1,92 %
Wochenperformance: +1,92 %
Platz 13
Trend Micro
Wochenperformance: +8,99 %
Wochenperformance: +8,99 %
Platz 14
Applied Digital Corporation
Wochenperformance: +1,91 %
Wochenperformance: +1,91 %
Platz 15
InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
Wochenperformance: -18,38 %
Wochenperformance: -18,38 %
Platz 16
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -14,49 %
Wochenperformance: -14,49 %
Platz 17
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte