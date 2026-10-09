DAX, Humana & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: SÃ¡ndor Kotyrba - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|?
|?
|innoscripta
|?
|?
|Deutsche Telekom
|?
|?
|Deep Sea Minerals
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|241
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|138
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|78
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|44
|?
|?
|Deutsche Telekom
|37
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|36
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Humana
|+13,87 %
|?
|?
|?
|Salzgitter
|+13,73 %
|?
|?
|?
|Crown Castle
|+11,38 %
|?
|?
|?
|T-Mobile US
|-9,21 %
|?
|?
|?
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-9,35 %
|?
|?
|?
|Zenatech
|-12,53 %
|?
|?
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Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +8,60 %
Wochenperformance: +8,60 %
Platz 1
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +2,18 %
Wochenperformance: +2,18 %
Platz 2
Verbio
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 3
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: +7,44 %
Wochenperformance: +7,44 %
Platz 4
Deutsche Telekom
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Platz 5
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -21,21 %
Wochenperformance: -21,21 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,41 %
Wochenperformance: +0,41 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,20 %
Wochenperformance: -9,20 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -5,90 %
Wochenperformance: -5,90 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,29 %
Wochenperformance: -3,29 %
Platz 10
Deutsche Telekom
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Platz 12
Humana
Wochenperformance: +19,16 %
Wochenperformance: +19,16 %
Platz 13
Salzgitter
Wochenperformance: +4,26 %
Wochenperformance: +4,26 %
Platz 14
Crown Castle
Wochenperformance: +12,82 %
Wochenperformance: +12,82 %
Platz 15
T-Mobile US
Wochenperformance: -3,69 %
Wochenperformance: -3,69 %
Platz 16
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: -15,21 %
Wochenperformance: -15,21 %
Platz 17
Zenatech
Wochenperformance: -1,53 %
Wochenperformance: -1,53 %
Platz 18
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