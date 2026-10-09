Bio-Gate Reveals First-Half 2026 Results—What You Need to Know

Bio-Gate’s first-half 2026 revenue fell 18% year over year to €2.8 million, from €3.4 million.

The company reported an EBITDA loss of €814,000 and an EBIT loss of €927,000; cost-saving and efficiency measures helped limit the losses.

Revenue grew in Veterinary and Measurement Services, while Derma-Cosmetics and Wound Care declined temporarily; Medical Technology performed broadly as expected.

Lower orders from two major customers and delayed project-partner deliveries contributed to weaker first-half revenue.

Bio-Gate cut its 2026 revenue forecast to €6.0–€6.9 million; it expects EBITDA of −€0.9 to −€1.1 million and EBIT of −€1.1 to −€1.5 million.

Management expects revenue to recover to 2025 levels by 2027, supported in part by a planned scar-treatment device launch and ongoing cost savings.

The price of Bio-Gate at the time of the news was 2,6300EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.





