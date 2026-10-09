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    Bio-Gate Reveals First-Half 2026 Results—What You Need to Know

    Bio-Gate’s first-half sales fell 18%, triggering a lower 2026 forecast. Cost savings and a planned scar-treatment device launch support hopes for a revenue recovery by 2027.

    Bio-Gate Reveals First-Half 2026 Results—What You Need to Know
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Bio-Gate’s first-half 2026 revenue fell 18% year over year to €2.8 million, from €3.4 million.
    • The company reported an EBITDA loss of €814,000 and an EBIT loss of €927,000; cost-saving and efficiency measures helped limit the losses.
    • Revenue grew in Veterinary and Measurement Services, while Derma-Cosmetics and Wound Care declined temporarily; Medical Technology performed broadly as expected.
    • Lower orders from two major customers and delayed project-partner deliveries contributed to weaker first-half revenue.
    • Bio-Gate cut its 2026 revenue forecast to €6.0–€6.9 million; it expects EBITDA of −€0.9 to −€1.1 million and EBIT of −€1.1 to −€1.5 million.
    • Management expects revenue to recover to 2025 levels by 2027, supported in part by a planned scar-treatment device launch and ongoing cost savings.

    The price of Bio-Gate at the time of the news was 2,6300EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.


    Bio-Gate

    -3,76 %
    -1,54 %
    -7,25 %
    +309,60 %
    +201,18 %
    +95,42 %
    -36,63 %
    -37,86 %
    -90,96 %
    ISIN:DE000BGAG0J3WKN:BGAG0J
    Bio-Gate direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Bio-Gate Reveals First-Half 2026 Results—What You Need to Know Bio-Gate’s first-half sales fell 18%, triggering a lower 2026 forecast. Cost savings and a planned scar-treatment device launch support hopes for a revenue recovery by 2027.
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