elumeo Refines 2026 Forecast Amid Shift to German HGB Reporting
elumeo is streamlining its reporting, moving to Frankfurt’s Scale segment and updating its 2026 outlook, while launching a share buyback for employees.
Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
- elumeo will switch its financial reporting from IFRS to the German Commercial Code (HGB) starting with its Q3 2026 report, aiming to simplify reporting and reduce costs.
- Its shares are scheduled to move from Frankfurt’s Prime Standard to the Scale segment, with the transfer planned for October 13–14, 2026.
- The revised 2026 HGB forecast projects revenue change of **-7% to +1%**, a gross profit margin of **52%–55%**, and adjusted EBITDA of **-€1.0 million to +€0.4 million**.
- The new forecast is only partly comparable with the previous IFRS forecast because HGB treats lease costs differently, affecting adjusted EBITDA and gross profit margin.
- elumeo approved a share buyback for its employee stock ownership plan, running from October 12, 2026, to December 31, 2027.
- The buyback is capped at **€50,000 and 25,000 shares per year** in 2026 and 2027—up to **€100,000 and 50,000 shares** in total.
The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,2100EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.
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