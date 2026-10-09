elumeo Refines 2026 Forecast Amid Shift to German HGB Reporting

elumeo will switch its financial reporting from IFRS to the German Commercial Code (HGB) starting with its Q3 2026 report, aiming to simplify reporting and reduce costs.

Its shares are scheduled to move from Frankfurt’s Prime Standard to the Scale segment, with the transfer planned for October 13–14, 2026.

The revised 2026 HGB forecast projects revenue change of **-7% to +1%**, a gross profit margin of **52%–55%**, and adjusted EBITDA of **-€1.0 million to +€0.4 million**.

The new forecast is only partly comparable with the previous IFRS forecast because HGB treats lease costs differently, affecting adjusted EBITDA and gross profit margin.

elumeo approved a share buyback for its employee stock ownership plan, running from October 12, 2026, to December 31, 2027.

The buyback is capped at **€50,000 and 25,000 shares per year** in 2026 and 2027—up to **€100,000 and 50,000 shares** in total.

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,2100EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.







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