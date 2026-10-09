BRANICKS Group: Shareholders Reject Agenda Item Four at EGM
Branicks’ survival is at immediate risk after shareholders rejected a consultancy proposal, leaving a key restructuring condition unmet and prompting a search for alternatives.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- On 9 October 2026, Branicks Group AG’s shareholders rejected management’s proposal on agenda item 4, concerning approval of consultancy agreements, because it did not secure the required majority.
- Supervisory Board candidates Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi have not yet accepted their elections and reserve the right to decline.
- The rejection means a key condition for the restructuring concept announced on 30 July 2026 has not been met.
- Branicks is evaluating its next steps and possible alternatives.
- The company’s continued existence is at immediate risk if no solution is reached with its key creditors.
- Branicks said it will inform the capital market of further developments in a timely manner, in line with its legal obligations.
The next important date, Extraordinary General Meeting, at BRANICKS Group is on 09.10.2026.
The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,3775EUR and was down -10,33 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,3590EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,90 % since publication.
-15,08 %
-34,12 %
-45,79 %
-68,84 %
-83,33 %
-90,59 %
-97,77 %
-95,74 %
-98,48 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte