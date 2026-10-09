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    BRANICKS Group: Shareholders Reject Agenda Item Four at EGM

    Branicks’ survival is at immediate risk after shareholders rejected a consultancy proposal, leaving a key restructuring condition unmet and prompting a search for alternatives.

    BRANICKS Group: Shareholders Reject Agenda Item Four at EGM
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • On 9 October 2026, Branicks Group AG’s shareholders rejected management’s proposal on agenda item 4, concerning approval of consultancy agreements, because it did not secure the required majority.
    • Supervisory Board candidates Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi have not yet accepted their elections and reserve the right to decline.
    • The rejection means a key condition for the restructuring concept announced on 30 July 2026 has not been met.
    • Branicks is evaluating its next steps and possible alternatives.
    • The company’s continued existence is at immediate risk if no solution is reached with its key creditors.
    • Branicks said it will inform the capital market of further developments in a timely manner, in line with its legal obligations.

    The next important date, Extraordinary General Meeting, at BRANICKS Group is on 09.10.2026.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,3775EUR and was down -10,33 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,3590EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,90 % since publication.


    BRANICKS Group

    -15,08 %
    -34,12 %
    -45,79 %
    -68,84 %
    -83,33 %
    -90,59 %
    -97,77 %
    -95,74 %
    -98,48 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
    BRANICKS Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    BRANICKS Group: Shareholders Reject Agenda Item Four at EGM Branicks’ survival is at immediate risk after shareholders rejected a consultancy proposal, leaving a key restructuring condition unmet and prompting a search for alternatives.
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