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    BRANICKS Group: Not All Proposals Pass at Extraordinary Meeting

    Branicks shareholders backed a major restructuring but rejected key consultancy deals, leaving a crucial condition unmet and the company’s survival at immediate risk.

    BRANICKS Group: Not All Proposals Pass at Extraordinary Meeting
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Branicks Group AG’s extraordinary general meeting on 9 October 2026 approved three of management’s four proposed resolutions.
    • Shareholders rejected the proposed consultancy agreements with BLACKLAKE Management Partners GmbH and MDC Matthias Danne Consulting GmbH.
    • The meeting approved a restructuring plan involving a two-tier LuxCo structure and the transfer or contribution of significant assets to Luxembourg companies.
    • The Supervisory Board will be reduced from five members to three.
    • Newly elected Supervisory Board candidates Dr Johannes Conradi and Dr Matthias Danne have not yet accepted their elections and reserve the right to decline.
    • The rejection of the consultancy agreements leaves a key restructuring condition unmet; Branicks says its continued existence is at immediate risk if it cannot reach a solution with key creditors. 55.19% of voting share capital was represented.

    The next important date, Extraordinary General Meeting, at BRANICKS Group is on 09.10.2026.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,3775EUR and was down -10,33 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,3530EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,49 % since publication.


    BRANICKS Group

    -15,08 %
    -34,12 %
    -45,79 %
    -68,84 %
    -83,33 %
    -90,59 %
    -97,77 %
    -95,74 %
    -98,48 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
    BRANICKS Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    BRANICKS Group: Not All Proposals Pass at Extraordinary Meeting Branicks shareholders backed a major restructuring but rejected key consultancy deals, leaving a crucial condition unmet and the company’s survival at immediate risk.
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