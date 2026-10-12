Centiel Wins UL, $51M U.S. Order; 2027 Deliveries, 2026 Guidance Revised
Centiel’s U.S. expansion gains momentum with UL certification and a pending USD 51 million order, while delayed deliveries prompt a lower 2026 revenue outlook.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Centiel obtained UL certification, enabling it to supply its UPS systems to the U.S. market.
- U.S. partner Neo Critical Power signed a USD 51 million purchase order; Centiel is still finalizing terms before formally accepting it.
- The initial USD 8.7 million U.S. order and the new order are expected to be delivered in 2027; together they would represent USD 59.7 million in U.S. orders once the new order is accepted.
- Centiel revised its 2026 net revenue guidance to around CHF 55 million, down from CHF 65 million, as no U.S. revenue is now expected in 2026.
- The company still expects around 20% organic growth in its core markets in 2026, but now forecasts an EBIT margin in the high teens, mainly due to U.S. production ramp-up costs.
- Production at Centiel’s new Muzzano facility is planned to begin in the first half of 2027.
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