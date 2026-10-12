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    Nordic Bonds Eye Record 2026 as Global Issuers Drive 60% of Q3 Volume

    International issuers powered Nordic high yield to a near-record third quarter, with robust deal flow and tighter spreads setting the stage for Q4.

    Nordic Bonds Eye Record 2026 as Global Issuers Drive 60% of Q3 Volume
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Q3 2026 Nordic high-yield issuance reached €4.6 billion across 40 deals—the second-strongest third quarter on record—bringing year-to-date volume to €17.3 billion.
    • International issuers accounted for 60% of Q3 supply; non-Nordic companies raised a record €10.4 billion year to date, while Nordic-company issuance fell to €6.9 billion.
    • July and August issuance totalled €2.7 billion, nearly double the same period in 2025. September issuance was €2.0 billion, with 86% priced before 18 September.
    • US-dollar deals made up two-thirds of Q3 volume. Refinancing was the leading use of proceeds, representing 47% of transactions year to date.
    • Despite rising rates and wider broader credit indices, Nordic high-yield spreads ended the quarter 7 basis points tighter than in June, at 474 basis points.
    • Nordic issuance remained on pace with the record-setting 2025 market, and Pareto said the market enters Q4 well positioned, supported by an established international issuer and investor base.



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    Nordic Bonds Eye Record 2026 as Global Issuers Drive 60% of Q3 Volume International issuers powered Nordic high yield to a near-record third quarter, with robust deal flow and tighter spreads setting the stage for Q4.
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