🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.   🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSemperit Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Semperit Holding
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Semperit Holding Boosts Full-Year 2026 Earnings Forecast

    A stronger-than-expected third quarter has prompted Semperit to raise its 2026 operating EBITDA forecast to €115 million, despite limited visibility on year-end orders.

    Semperit Holding Boosts Full-Year 2026 Earnings Forecast
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Semperit raised its 2026 operating EBITDA forecast, excluding approximately €5 million in project costs, to about €115 million from €100 million.
    • The forecast increase follows stronger-than-expected EBITDA in Q3 2026.
    • Reported Q3 EBITDA is expected to reach approximately €27 million, up from €21.3 million in Q3 2025.
    • Reported EBITDA for Q1–Q3 2026 is expected to be approximately €94 million, compared with €52 million a year earlier.
    • Visibility for the final weeks of 2026 remains limited because many customers continue to place orders at short notice.
    • A planned sale of non-core assets is expected to cause a one-off, non-cash impairment loss of about €8 million in Q3, weighing on EBIT; Q1–Q3 results are due on 12 November 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 18,700EUR and was up +1,08 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,41 % since publication.


    Semperit Holding

    +4,58 %
    -3,90 %
    +1,37 %
    +32,14 %
    +37,44 %
    +13,50 %
    -34,05 %
    -24,81 %
    +41,42 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
    Semperit Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Semperit Holding Boosts Full-Year 2026 Earnings Forecast A stronger-than-expected third quarter has prompted Semperit to raise its 2026 operating EBITDA forecast to €115 million, despite limited visibility on year-end orders.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     