Semperit Holding Boosts Full-Year 2026 Earnings Forecast
A stronger-than-expected third quarter has prompted Semperit to raise its 2026 operating EBITDA forecast to €115 million, despite limited visibility on year-end orders.
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- Semperit raised its 2026 operating EBITDA forecast, excluding approximately €5 million in project costs, to about €115 million from €100 million.
- The forecast increase follows stronger-than-expected EBITDA in Q3 2026.
- Reported Q3 EBITDA is expected to reach approximately €27 million, up from €21.3 million in Q3 2025.
- Reported EBITDA for Q1–Q3 2026 is expected to be approximately €94 million, compared with €52 million a year earlier.
- Visibility for the final weeks of 2026 remains limited because many customers continue to place orders at short notice.
- A planned sale of non-core assets is expected to cause a one-off, non-cash impairment loss of about €8 million in Q3, weighing on EBIT; Q1–Q3 results are due on 12 November 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 12.11.2026.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 18,700EUR and was up +1,08 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,41 % since publication.
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