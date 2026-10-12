Lonza Group Expands ADC Tech With Exclusive Qurient CDK7 Access

Lonza and Qurient signed an exclusive agreement allowing Lonza to use Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitors in dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The agreement’s first product, SYN-duo CC, combines exatecan with Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor in an off-the-shelf linker-payload.

SYN-duo CC pairs a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor with a CDK7 inhibitor, designed to work together within a targeted cancer therapy.

Lonza can use its proprietary platform to combine Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor with other payloads and develop customized dual-payload ADC formats.

The agreement expands Lonza’s ADC technology offering and supports its strategy to strengthen its position in the growing ADC market.

Announced on 12 October 2026, the collaboration brings together Lonza’s ADC development and manufacturing capabilities with Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor expertise.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 618,00EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 618,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.





