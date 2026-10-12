Lonza Group Expands ADC Tech With Exclusive Qurient CDK7 Access
Two payloads, one targeted approach: Lonza and Qurient have teamed up to expand dual-payload ADC technology with CDK7 inhibitors.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Lonza and Qurient signed an exclusive agreement allowing Lonza to use Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitors in dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).
- The agreement’s first product, SYN-duo CC, combines exatecan with Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor in an off-the-shelf linker-payload.
- SYN-duo CC pairs a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor with a CDK7 inhibitor, designed to work together within a targeted cancer therapy.
- Lonza can use its proprietary platform to combine Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor with other payloads and develop customized dual-payload ADC formats.
- The agreement expands Lonza’s ADC technology offering and supports its strategy to strengthen its position in the growing ADC market.
- Announced on 12 October 2026, the collaboration brings together Lonza’s ADC development and manufacturing capabilities with Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor expertise.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 618,00EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 618,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
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