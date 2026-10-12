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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSchaeffler AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Schaeffler
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    Schaeffler wraps earnings drive with 1,800 more phased-retirement deals

    Ahead of schedule and under budget: Schaeffler’s restructuring is set to deliver higher savings, with its job-cut target now on track for completion in 2028.

    Schaeffler wraps earnings drive with 1,800 more phased-retirement deals
    Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
    • Schaeffler completed the structural measures announced in November 2024 earlier than expected, with the job-cut target now on track for completion by the end of 2028 instead of 2029.
    • By September 30, 2026, the company had cut 3,715 of the planned 4,700 positions; contractual arrangements are in place for the remaining 985.
    • The program’s planned 2029 savings of €290 million are expected to be exceeded by more than 20%, while restructuring costs are below budget.
    • Schaeffler concluded 1,768 additional partial retirement agreements by October 5, 2026—more than the originally expected uptake of around 1,300 employees.
    • The agreements are expected to generate a positive cash-flow effect from 2027 and an earnings benefit of about €55 million in 2029.
    • Schaeffler expects to recognize around €70 million in additional provisions for one-time payments through 2030; it will also reverse approximately €84 million in surplus restructuring provisions effective September 30, 2026.

    The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.

    The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 5,9950EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,92 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.167,27PKT (+0,28 %).


    Schaeffler

    +3,20 %
    -4,77 %
    -16,81 %
    -27,48 %
    -4,77 %
    +8,03 %
    -13,00 %
    -57,03 %
    -56,29 %
    ISIN:DE000SHA0100WKN:SHA010
    Schaeffler direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Schaeffler wraps earnings drive with 1,800 more phased-retirement deals Ahead of schedule and under budget: Schaeffler’s restructuring is set to deliver higher savings, with its job-cut target now on track for completion in 2028.
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