Schaeffler wraps earnings drive with 1,800 more phased-retirement deals

Schaeffler completed the structural measures announced in November 2024 earlier than expected, with the job-cut target now on track for completion by the end of 2028 instead of 2029.

By September 30, 2026, the company had cut 3,715 of the planned 4,700 positions; contractual arrangements are in place for the remaining 985.

The program’s planned 2029 savings of €290 million are expected to be exceeded by more than 20%, while restructuring costs are below budget.

Schaeffler concluded 1,768 additional partial retirement agreements by October 5, 2026—more than the originally expected uptake of around 1,300 employees.

The agreements are expected to generate a positive cash-flow effect from 2027 and an earnings benefit of about €55 million in 2029.

Schaeffler expects to recognize around €70 million in additional provisions for one-time payments through 2030; it will also reverse approximately €84 million in surplus restructuring provisions effective September 30, 2026.

The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 5,9950EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,1100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,92 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.167,27PKT (+0,28 %).







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