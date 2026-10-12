DAX, First Tracks Biotherapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Adobe Stock
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Allegiance Resources Corporation
|?
|?
|Frontline
|?
|?
|?
|HENSOLDT
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|?
|?
|Evotec
|?
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|191
|?
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|34
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|29
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|25
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|17
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|First Tracks Biotherapeutics
|+18,63 %
|?
|?
|Greenland Mines
|+16,49 %
|?
|?
|?
|OMC Tankers
|+14,59 %
|?
|?
|VIB Vermoegen
|-9,58 %
|?
|?
|?
|Ariston Holding
|-12,60 %
|?
|?
|?
|Hacksaw
|-28,38 %
|?
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Allegiance Resources Corporation
Wochenperformance: +108,12 %
Wochenperformance: +108,12 %
Platz 1
Frontline
Wochenperformance: +12,48 %
Wochenperformance: +12,48 %
Platz 2
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +0,15 %
Wochenperformance: +0,15 %
Platz 3
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -14,41 %
Wochenperformance: -14,41 %
Platz 4
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -11,47 %
Wochenperformance: -11,47 %
Platz 5
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -38,05 %
Wochenperformance: -38,05 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,07 %
Wochenperformance: +0,07 %
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -14,41 %
Wochenperformance: -14,41 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,84 %
Wochenperformance: -17,84 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,96 %
Wochenperformance: -0,96 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,03 %
Wochenperformance: -3,03 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +1,33 %
Wochenperformance: +1,33 %
Platz 12
First Tracks Biotherapeutics
Wochenperformance: +10,71 %
Wochenperformance: +10,71 %
Platz 13
Greenland Mines
Wochenperformance: -33,42 %
Wochenperformance: -33,42 %
Platz 14
OMC Tankers
Wochenperformance: +22,30 %
Wochenperformance: +22,30 %
Platz 15
VIB Vermoegen
Wochenperformance: -3,43 %
Wochenperformance: -3,43 %
Platz 16
Ariston Holding
Wochenperformance: -21,97 %
Wochenperformance: -21,97 %
Platz 17
Hacksaw
Wochenperformance: -29,17 %
Wochenperformance: -29,17 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte