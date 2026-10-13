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    Kholo Capital Fuels DCC’s Refinance and Growth With $17M Mezzanine Loan

    South African ICT distributor DCC Holdings has secured R275 million in mezzanine funding from Kholo Capital to refinance debt and fuel its long-term growth ambitions.

    Kholo Capital Fuels DCC’s Refinance and Growth With $17M Mezzanine Loan
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Kholo Capital provided DCC Holdings with R275 million (US$17 million) in mezzanine debt funding on October 13, 2026.
    • The financing will refinance existing debt and support DCC’s long-term growth strategy.
    • DCC is a leading South African ICT distributor, supplying products and solutions across Southern Africa.
    • Founded in 1988, DCC distributes global brands including HP, Dell and Lenovo through an extensive reseller network and established logistics infrastructure.
    • DCC is backed by private equity investor Kleoss Capital; the new funding brings Kholo Capital into the company’s capital structure.
    • Kholo Capital says the structured financing is intended to strengthen DCC’s financial flexibility while supporting sustainable commercial and social growth.



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    Kholo Capital Fuels DCC’s Refinance and Growth With $17M Mezzanine Loan South African ICT distributor DCC Holdings has secured R275 million in mezzanine funding from Kholo Capital to refinance debt and fuel its long-term growth ambitions.
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