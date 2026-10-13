Almonty Industries, Formycon & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Battery X Metals
|?
|?
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|Eutelsat Communications
|?
|?
|Marvell Technology
|?
|?
|Micron Technology
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|124
|?
|?
|?
|Evotec
|51
|?
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|37
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|35
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|17
|?
|?
|BP
|15
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Formycon
|+10,62 %
|?
|?
|?
|Yamaha
|+4,44 %
|?
|?
|?
|Gold Royalty
|+4,38 %
|?
|?
|?
|Micronics Japan
|-9,84 %
|?
|?
|Pilbara Minerals
|-9,93 %
|?
|?
|?
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-11,17 %
|?
|?
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Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: -3,45 %
Wochenperformance: -3,45 %
Platz 1
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -42,19 %
Wochenperformance: -42,19 %
Platz 2
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Platz 3
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -8,94 %
Wochenperformance: -8,94 %
Platz 4
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: -4,16 %
Wochenperformance: -4,16 %
Platz 5
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -8,82 %
Wochenperformance: -8,82 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,17 %
Wochenperformance: -17,17 %
Platz 7
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -16,41 %
Wochenperformance: -16,41 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -2,25 %
Wochenperformance: -2,25 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,26 %
Wochenperformance: -3,26 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -1,83 %
Wochenperformance: -1,83 %
Platz 11
BP
Wochenperformance: +4,63 %
Wochenperformance: +4,63 %
Platz 12
Formycon
Wochenperformance: +9,17 %
Wochenperformance: +9,17 %
Platz 13
Yamaha
Wochenperformance: +4,39 %
Wochenperformance: +4,39 %
Platz 14
Gold Royalty
Wochenperformance: +10,19 %
Wochenperformance: +10,19 %
Platz 15
Micronics Japan
Wochenperformance: +1,16 %
Wochenperformance: +1,16 %
Platz 16
Pilbara Minerals
Wochenperformance: -18,39 %
Wochenperformance: -18,39 %
Platz 17
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -27,67 %
Wochenperformance: -27,67 %
Platz 18
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