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    Schaeffler Reveals Preliminary Results for First Nine Months of 2026

    Schaeffler improved profitability and cash flow despite softer sales, while E-Mobility gains and €400 million in humanoid-robotics orders marked key advances.

    Schaeffler Reveals Preliminary Results for First Nine Months of 2026
    Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
    • Schaeffler reported nine-month 2026 revenue of €17.5 billion, down from €17.7 billion a year earlier; its EBIT margin before special items improved to 4.5% from 4.2%.
    • Third-quarter revenue was €5.8 billion, while the EBIT margin before special items was 4.2%, compared with 4.5% in Q3 2025. Free cash flow rose to €260 million from €175 million.
    • E-Mobility revenue increased to €3.9 billion in the first nine months, and its EBIT margin improved to -14.8% from -17.8%.
    • Schaeffler recognized around €240 million in one-off E-Mobility impairments and provisions, mostly in Q3, to reduce excess capacity and support future profitability.
    • Humanoid-robotics orders reached approximately €400 million after Schaeffler added two customers in Greater China during Q3.
    • Schaeffler confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and mid-term targets for 2028.

    The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.

    The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 5,7250EUR and was down -4,50 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.187,54PKT (+0,39 %).


    Schaeffler

    -3,67 %
    -6,35 %
    -18,06 %
    -28,57 %
    -6,20 %
    +10,49 %
    -15,05 %
    -57,76 %
    -58,71 %
    ISIN:DE000SHA0100WKN:SHA010
    Schaeffler direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Schaeffler Reveals Preliminary Results for First Nine Months of 2026 Schaeffler improved profitability and cash flow despite softer sales, while E-Mobility gains and €400 million in humanoid-robotics orders marked key advances.
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