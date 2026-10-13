Schaeffler Reveals Preliminary Results for First Nine Months of 2026
Schaeffler improved profitability and cash flow despite softer sales, while E-Mobility gains and €400 million in humanoid-robotics orders marked key advances.
Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
- Schaeffler reported nine-month 2026 revenue of €17.5 billion, down from €17.7 billion a year earlier; its EBIT margin before special items improved to 4.5% from 4.2%.
- Third-quarter revenue was €5.8 billion, while the EBIT margin before special items was 4.2%, compared with 4.5% in Q3 2025. Free cash flow rose to €260 million from €175 million.
- E-Mobility revenue increased to €3.9 billion in the first nine months, and its EBIT margin improved to -14.8% from -17.8%.
- Schaeffler recognized around €240 million in one-off E-Mobility impairments and provisions, mostly in Q3, to reduce excess capacity and support future profitability.
- Humanoid-robotics orders reached approximately €400 million after Schaeffler added two customers in Greater China during Q3.
- Schaeffler confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and mid-term targets for 2028.
The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.
The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 5,7250EUR and was down -4,50 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.187,54PKT (+0,39 %).
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