Make Every Workflow Silky Smooth with AI
Smoother moves, smarter AI: OPPO’s ColorOS 17 pairs a fresh design with faster performance and stronger privacy, making its debut on the upcoming Find X10 Series.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- OPPO unveiled ColorOS 17 on 13 October 2026; it will debut on the upcoming Find X10 Series and roll out progressively to other OPPO devices worldwide.
- Its new Living Flow Design combines softer visuals, seamless motion and tactile touch feedback. A unified rendering system reduces rendering load by up to 30% and rendering RAM use by up to 25% in key scenarios.
- The upgraded Laminar Flow Engine improves performance: app-launch stability rises by 55%, Gallery thumbnails load up to 50% faster, and over 25% more apps can remain open in the background. OPPO says the system retains over 90% of its initial smoothness in tests simulating six years of use.
- New AI features include AI Mind Pilot for completing multi-step tasks with on-device files and photos, AI Photo Agent for photo edits, and upgraded AI Mind Space for organizing saved information and creating personalized trip plans.
- AI Mind Suggest offers timely reminders and recommendations, while OSee connects camera-based scene recognition to services such as translation, scanning, nutrition analysis and knowledge lookup.
- Privacy and security features include encrypted AI processing in OPPO’s Private Computing Cloud, post-quantum protection for data transfers, a user-accessible Transparency Report and on-device AI Call Guard to flag suspected fraud.
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