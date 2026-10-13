FINEXITY Sets Medium-Term Goal: €70M+ Revenue, 25–30% EBITDA Margin
Four brands, one growth strategy: FINEXITY targets over €70 million in medium-term revenue as it advances plans for regulated digital securities trading.
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- FINEXITY targets medium-term revenue of more than €70 million and an EBITDA margin of 25–30% within three to five years.
- Its 2026 pro forma guidance is €9.6 million in revenue and negative €3.5 million EBITDA; EBITDA break-even is targeted for 2028/2029 at around €20 million in revenue.
- The four brands have distinct roles: nolivius structures and issues securities, Nundara provides tokenization and trading infrastructure, Effecta supports distribution, and VolksInvest serves retail investors.
- Nundara and Effecta are expected to generate 70–80% of group revenue; each is projected to contribute more than €25 million in medium-term revenue.
- FINEXITY plans to apply for a DLT trading and settlement system licence by the end of 2026, with regulated trading and settlement on Nundara targeted from 2028, subject to approval.
- The financial figures involving Effecta assume FINEXITY completes its planned 90.1% acquisition of Effecta GmbH, which remains subject to BaFin’s approval; the company is also considering raising additional growth capital.
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