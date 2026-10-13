ElringKlinger Lifts 2026 Revenue Guidance—Here’s What Changed

ElringKlinger raised its 2026 revenue guidance to around **EUR 1.8 billion**, from previously expecting slight organic year-on-year growth.

Preliminary Q3 2026 revenue was **EUR 451 million**, up from EUR 395 million a year earlier; nine-month revenue reached **EUR 1.36 billion**.

Q3 adjusted EBIT rose to **EUR 29.2 million**, with a **6.5% margin**; nine-month adjusted EBIT was EUR 87.2 million, at a 6.4% margin.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was **EUR 53.0 million**; net financial liabilities were EUR 350 million, and the adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was **1.7**.

Operating free cash flow was **EUR 28.5 million in Q3** and **negative EUR 29.0 million** for the first nine months of 2026.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for other full-year financial metrics and its medium-term outlook, assuming no material change in market conditions; full results are due **November 5, 2026**.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 05.11.2026.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,1400EUR and was up +5,76 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,1900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,97 % since publication.





