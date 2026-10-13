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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsElringKlinger AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ElringKlinger
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    ElringKlinger Lifts 2026 Revenue Guidance—Here’s What Changed

    ElringKlinger lifts its 2026 revenue outlook to EUR 1.8 billion as preliminary Q3 figures show stronger sales, higher earnings and positive operating free cash flow.

    ElringKlinger Lifts 2026 Revenue Guidance—Here’s What Changed
    Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
    • ElringKlinger raised its 2026 revenue guidance to around **EUR 1.8 billion**, from previously expecting slight organic year-on-year growth.
    • Preliminary Q3 2026 revenue was **EUR 451 million**, up from EUR 395 million a year earlier; nine-month revenue reached **EUR 1.36 billion**.
    • Q3 adjusted EBIT rose to **EUR 29.2 million**, with a **6.5% margin**; nine-month adjusted EBIT was EUR 87.2 million, at a 6.4% margin.
    • Q3 adjusted EBITDA was **EUR 53.0 million**; net financial liabilities were EUR 350 million, and the adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was **1.7**.
    • Operating free cash flow was **EUR 28.5 million in Q3** and **negative EUR 29.0 million** for the first nine months of 2026.
    • The company reaffirmed its guidance for other full-year financial metrics and its medium-term outlook, assuming no material change in market conditions; full results are due **November 5, 2026**.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,1400EUR and was up +5,76 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,1900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,97 % since publication.


    ElringKlinger

    +6,58 %
    -4,81 %
    -5,74 %
    -1,92 %
    +10,11 %
    -10,11 %
    -58,38 %
    -68,54 %
    +247,65 %
    ISIN:DE0007856023WKN:785602
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    ElringKlinger Lifts 2026 Revenue Guidance—Here’s What Changed ElringKlinger lifts its 2026 revenue outlook to EUR 1.8 billion as preliminary Q3 figures show stronger sales, higher earnings and positive operating free cash flow.
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