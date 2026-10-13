DAX, ABO Energy & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: DIC Asset AG
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Battery X Metals
|?
|?
|?
|NEL ASA
|?
|?
|?
|Meta Platforms (A)
|?
|?
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|?
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|Allegiance Resources Corporation
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|193
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|167
|?
|?
|?
|Evotec
|55
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|39
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|35
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|34
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|ABO Energy
|+41,04 %
|?
|?
|?
|SHEIN Global Holdings Limited (B)
|+9,85 %
|?
|?
|?
|Finnair
|+8,99 %
|?
|?
|Genscript Biotech Corporation
|-12,03 %
|?
|?
|?
|Brazilian Rare Earths
|-13,26 %
|?
|?
|?
|Cipher Digital
|-17,15 %
|?
|?
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Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: -3,45 %
Wochenperformance: -3,45 %
Platz 1
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +4,63 %
Wochenperformance: +4,63 %
Platz 2
Meta Platforms (A)
Wochenperformance: -0,83 %
Wochenperformance: -0,83 %
Platz 3
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -13,49 %
Wochenperformance: -13,49 %
Platz 4
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -33,15 %
Wochenperformance: -33,15 %
Platz 5
Allegiance Resources Corporation
Wochenperformance: +345,03 %
Wochenperformance: +345,03 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,17 %
Wochenperformance: -0,17 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,59 %
Wochenperformance: -17,59 %
Platz 8
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -18,21 %
Wochenperformance: -18,21 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,41 %
Wochenperformance: -2,41 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -2,93 %
Wochenperformance: -2,93 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -5,88 %
Wochenperformance: -5,88 %
Platz 12
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: +162,76 %
Wochenperformance: +162,76 %
Platz 13
SHEIN Global Holdings Limited (B)
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Platz 14
Finnair
Wochenperformance: +3,37 %
Wochenperformance: +3,37 %
Platz 15
Genscript Biotech Corporation
Wochenperformance: -22,91 %
Wochenperformance: -22,91 %
Platz 16
Brazilian Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -26,17 %
Wochenperformance: -26,17 %
Platz 17
Cipher Digital
Wochenperformance: -27,15 %
Wochenperformance: -27,15 %
Platz 18
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