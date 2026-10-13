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    freenet Takes Full Control of waipu.tv at a Highly Attractive Valuation

    freenet takes full control of waipu.tv, betting on IPTV growth while shelving its planned IPO and keeping its dividend outlook intact.

    freenet Takes Full Control of waipu.tv at a Highly Attractive Valuation
    Foto: Michael Piepgras/Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe.com
    • freenet AG acquired the remaining approximately 25% stake in Exaring AG (waipu.tv), bringing its ownership to 100%.
    • The initial purchase price is approximately €76 million, based on a company valuation of around €300 million; up to €50 million in additional payments depend on future performance.
    • Full ownership gives freenet the entirety of waipu.tv’s future earnings, cash flows and growth-related value creation.
    • waipu.tv has around 2 million customers and an estimated 20–25% share of Germany’s IPTV market.
    • The acquisition is funded from cash reserves and is not expected to materially affect freenet’s financial flexibility; the existing dividend outlook remains unchanged.
    • The planned IPO of waipu.tv will no longer be pursued; freenet plans a dividend of at least €2.00 per share for each financial year from 2026 to 2028.

    The next important date, Nine-Month Report 2026, at freenet is on 11.11.2026.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.103,16PKT (+0,11 %).


    freenet

    +2,47 %
    -2,91 %
    -10,81 %
    -5,85 %
    -17,33 %
    -2,36 %
    -0,62 %
    -12,03 %
    +26,81 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z2ZZ5WKN:A0Z2ZZ
    freenet direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    freenet Takes Full Control of waipu.tv at a Highly Attractive Valuation freenet takes full control of waipu.tv, betting on IPTV growth while shelving its planned IPO and keeping its dividend outlook intact.
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