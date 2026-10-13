freenet Takes Full Control of waipu.tv at a Highly Attractive Valuation
freenet takes full control of waipu.tv, betting on IPTV growth while shelving its planned IPO and keeping its dividend outlook intact.
Foto: Michael Piepgras/Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe.com
- freenet AG acquired the remaining approximately 25% stake in Exaring AG (waipu.tv), bringing its ownership to 100%.
- The initial purchase price is approximately €76 million, based on a company valuation of around €300 million; up to €50 million in additional payments depend on future performance.
- Full ownership gives freenet the entirety of waipu.tv’s future earnings, cash flows and growth-related value creation.
- waipu.tv has around 2 million customers and an estimated 20–25% share of Germany’s IPTV market.
- The acquisition is funded from cash reserves and is not expected to materially affect freenet’s financial flexibility; the existing dividend outlook remains unchanged.
- The planned IPO of waipu.tv will no longer be pursued; freenet plans a dividend of at least €2.00 per share for each financial year from 2026 to 2028.
The next important date, Nine-Month Report 2026, at freenet is on 11.11.2026.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.103,16PKT (+0,11 %).
+2,47 %
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+26,81 %
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