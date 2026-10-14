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    PNE AG Adjusts 2026 Guidance—Here’s What Changed

    Project delays have prompted PNE AG to cut its 2026 earnings outlook, even as strong project sales and a growing wind portfolio underline its operational momentum.

    PNE AG Adjusts 2026 Guidance—Here’s What Changed
    Foto: PNE AG
    • PNE AG has lowered its 2026 EBITDA guidance to €60–75 million and normalised EBITDA guidance to €65–80 million.
    • The revised outlook reflects project delays caused by longer-than-expected transaction processes and permitting procedures; the projects are expected to proceed in 2027.
    • PNE has also decided to retain some wind farms that were originally planned for sale, adding them to its own generation portfolio.
    • Despite the timing-related earnings impact, PNE says its operational performance in 2026 remains very strong.
    • The company has sold 11 projects totalling approximately 361 MW in Germany, Poland and France so far this year.
    • PNE has secured permits for projects including 374 MW of German wind, 290 MW of international wind and 335 MWp of international solar; it still expects one of its best results in recent years.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PNE is on 12.11.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.065,16PKT (+0,15 %).


    PNE

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    -39,25 %
    -47,68 %
    -48,81 %
    -9,42 %
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    +123,92 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2WKN:A0JBPG
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