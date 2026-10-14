PNE AG Adjusts 2026 Guidance—Here’s What Changed
Project delays have prompted PNE AG to cut its 2026 earnings outlook, even as strong project sales and a growing wind portfolio underline its operational momentum.
Foto: PNE AG
- PNE AG has lowered its 2026 EBITDA guidance to €60–75 million and normalised EBITDA guidance to €65–80 million.
- The revised outlook reflects project delays caused by longer-than-expected transaction processes and permitting procedures; the projects are expected to proceed in 2027.
- PNE has also decided to retain some wind farms that were originally planned for sale, adding them to its own generation portfolio.
- Despite the timing-related earnings impact, PNE says its operational performance in 2026 remains very strong.
- The company has sold 11 projects totalling approximately 361 MW in Germany, Poland and France so far this year.
- PNE has secured permits for projects including 374 MW of German wind, 290 MW of international wind and 335 MWp of international solar; it still expects one of its best results in recent years.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PNE is on 12.11.2026.
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