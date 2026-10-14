Evotec's Preliminary 9-Month Results Beat Expectations; 2026 Guidance Holds
Evotec’s preliminary nine-month results beat market expectations, with revenue near €465 million and adjusted EBITDA of –€42.8 million, while its 2026 outlook remains unchanged.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec announced preliminary, unaudited results for the first nine months of 2026.
- Nine-month Group revenue is expected to be approximately €465 million.
- Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to be approximately **–€42.8 million**.
- Both preliminary figures are above current market expectations, mainly because of the timing of consensus estimates.
- Evotec reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of about **€570–610 million** and adjusted EBITDA of **–€70 million to –€105 million** (or **€595–635 million** and **–€60 million to –€90 million**, respectively, at constant exchange rates).
- Full third-quarter and nine-month results are scheduled for publication on **November 5, 2026**.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.065,16PKT (+0,15 %).
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