Evotec's Preliminary 9-Month Results Beat Expectations; 2026 Guidance Holds

Evotec announced preliminary, unaudited results for the first nine months of 2026.

Nine-month Group revenue is expected to be approximately €465 million.

Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to be approximately **–€42.8 million**.

Both preliminary figures are above current market expectations, mainly because of the timing of consensus estimates.

Evotec reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of about **€570–610 million** and adjusted EBITDA of **–€70 million to –€105 million** (or **€595–635 million** and **–€60 million to –€90 million**, respectively, at constant exchange rates).

Full third-quarter and nine-month results are scheduled for publication on **November 5, 2026**.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.065,16PKT (+0,15 %).







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