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    Lonza Upgrades Growth Model, Raises Ambitions; Q3 2026 Meets Expectations

    A sharper focus, bigger ambitions: Lonza completes its shift to a pure-play CDMO, sets ambitious growth targets and reaffirms its 2026 outlook after a steady third quarter.

    Lonza Upgrades Growth Model, Raises Ambitions; Q3 2026 Meets Expectations
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Lonza has completed its transformation into a focused, pure-play CDMO after exiting its Capsules & Health Ingredients business and making further divestments.
    • The upgraded growth model targets average organic CER sales growth of 10–13% over time, with CORE EBITDA growth outpacing sales growth.
    • Lonza now aims for a CORE EBITDA margin in the high thirties in the mid-term, ROIC of two to three times current WACC, and improving free-cash-flow conversion.
    • Q3 2026 performance was in line with expectations across all Business Platforms, and Lonza reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
    • The 2026 outlook remains 11–12% CER sales growth and a 33–34% CORE EBITDA margin, with an expected 2–3% negative foreign-exchange impact on sales growth.
    • Organic CapEx is expected to fluctuate around the mid-to-high teens as a percentage of sales; Lonza also remains committed to a progressive dividend.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.


    Lonza Group

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    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
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    Lonza Upgrades Growth Model, Raises Ambitions; Q3 2026 Meets Expectations A sharper focus, bigger ambitions: Lonza completes its shift to a pure-play CDMO, sets ambitious growth targets and reaffirms its 2026 outlook after a steady third quarter.
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