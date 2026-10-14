mutares: Nord Gas Booms—€575m+ 2026 Sales, €880m Backlog; Exit Review

NGS recorded revenue of approximately EUR 459 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 43 million in the first nine months of 2026, up from EUR 283 million and EUR 20 million respectively a year earlier.

Its fixed order backlog reached a record EUR 880 million as of September 30, 2026, with a further EUR 1.8 billion pipeline of potential projects.

NGS expects 2026 revenue to exceed EUR 575 million and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately EUR 50 million.

Management expects double-digit revenue growth and a double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin in 2027; around 92% of planned 2027 revenue was already covered by the order backlog.

Demand is being driven by rising energy needs, energy-security concerns and decarbonization, supporting projects across gas shipping, LNG infrastructure, emissions recovery and ammonia technologies.

Mutares is assessing strategic exit options, including a potential Nordic public listing, but no decision has been made; it expects to remain a significant shareholder if a listing proceeds.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2026 quarterly statement, at mutares is on 12.11.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 24,350EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,775EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,75 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.065,16PKT (+0,15 %).





