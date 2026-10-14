The Naga Group Beats H1 Forecasts, Expects Faster H2 Growth
NAGA hit a milestone with its first profitable first half, as stronger customer value and rising margins offset lower revenue. The trading group now eyes faster growth in H2.
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- NAGA reported its first-ever profitable first half, with net income of €1.1 million, EBIT of €2.5 million and EPS of €0.05.
- EBITDA rose 51% year on year to €4.5 million, while the EBITDA margin improved to 16.3%.
- Revenue declined to €27.7 million from €32.3 million as NAGA prioritized customer value over acquisition volume; newly funded clients were down 35%.
- Customer Lifetime Value increased 32% to €2,757, and revenue from proprietary channels rose to 53% from 36%; average trading volume more than doubled.
- Operating cash flow reached €4.6 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to €10.5 million at the end of June.
- NAGA confirmed its 2026 guidance of €68–75 million in revenue and €10–15 million in EBITDA, and expects revenue momentum to accelerate in H2.
The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 2,7050EUR and was up +3,84 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,51 % since publication.
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