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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Naga Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Naga Group
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    The Naga Group Beats H1 Forecasts, Expects Faster H2 Growth

    NAGA hit a milestone with its first profitable first half, as stronger customer value and rising margins offset lower revenue. The trading group now eyes faster growth in H2.

    The Naga Group Beats H1 Forecasts, Expects Faster H2 Growth
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • NAGA reported its first-ever profitable first half, with net income of €1.1 million, EBIT of €2.5 million and EPS of €0.05.
    • EBITDA rose 51% year on year to €4.5 million, while the EBITDA margin improved to 16.3%.
    • Revenue declined to €27.7 million from €32.3 million as NAGA prioritized customer value over acquisition volume; newly funded clients were down 35%.
    • Customer Lifetime Value increased 32% to €2,757, and revenue from proprietary channels rose to 53% from 36%; average trading volume more than doubled.
    • Operating cash flow reached €4.6 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to €10.5 million at the end of June.
    • NAGA confirmed its 2026 guidance of €68–75 million in revenue and €10–15 million in EBITDA, and expects revenue momentum to accelerate in H2.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 2,7050EUR and was up +3,84 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,51 % since publication.


    The Naga Group

    +10,73 %
    +2,76 %
    -10,62 %
    -19,94 %
    -9,06 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YCM0WKN:A41YCM
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    The Naga Group Beats H1 Forecasts, Expects Faster H2 Growth NAGA hit a milestone with its first profitable first half, as stronger customer value and rising margins offset lower revenue. The trading group now eyes faster growth in H2.
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