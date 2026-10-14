Almonty Industries, The Naga Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Chen Jialiang - picture alliance/dpa/HPIC
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|ABO Energy
|?
|?
|?
|Evotec
|?
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|Micron Technology
|?
|?
|Marvell Technology
|?
|?
|ASML Holding
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|130
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|70
|?
|?
|?
|Evotec
|37
|?
|?
|Assembly Biosciences
|36
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|34
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|30
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|The Naga Group
|+10,73 %
|?
|?
|?
|FLERIE
|+9,96 %
|?
|?
|Evotec
|+8,03 %
|?
|?
|?
|PNE
|-4,99 %
|?
|?
|?
|Akeso
|-8,57 %
|?
|?
|Paladin Energy
|-10,23 %
|?
|?
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ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: +131,31 %
Wochenperformance: +131,31 %
Platz 1
Platz 2
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +11,23 %
Wochenperformance: +11,23 %
Platz 3
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -9,35 %
Wochenperformance: -9,35 %
Platz 4
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: -6,83 %
Wochenperformance: -6,83 %
Platz 5
ASML Holding
Wochenperformance: -8,62 %
Wochenperformance: -8,62 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,89 %
Wochenperformance: -14,89 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -6,28 %
Wochenperformance: -6,28 %
Platz 8
Platz 9
Assembly Biosciences
Wochenperformance: -8,19 %
Wochenperformance: -8,19 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,28 %
Wochenperformance: -1,28 %
Platz 11
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -1,71 %
Wochenperformance: -1,71 %
Platz 12
The Naga Group
Wochenperformance: +2,76 %
Wochenperformance: +2,76 %
Platz 13
FLERIE
Wochenperformance: +6,63 %
Wochenperformance: +6,63 %
Platz 14
Platz 15
PNE
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Platz 16
Akeso
Wochenperformance: -15,02 %
Wochenperformance: -15,02 %
Platz 17
Paladin Energy
Wochenperformance: -18,12 %
Wochenperformance: -18,12 %
Platz 18
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