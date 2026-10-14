Grammer Reports Q3 Earnings Shift, Updates 2026 Forecast
GRAMMER’s Q3 revenue climbed, but tariffs, geopolitical tensions and launch costs weighed on earnings, prompting the company to cut its 2026 profit outlook.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- In Q3 2026, GRAMMER’s revenue rose to €473.4 million from €433.2 million a year earlier, while operating EBIT fell to €11.4 million from €14.3 million.
- Q3 operating EBIT was adjusted for approximately €0.6 million in negative currency effects and €3.1 million in exceptional effects, including restructuring expenses and a provision reversal.
- Lower-than-expected Q3 earnings were mainly attributed to the Iran conflict, U.S. and Mexican special tariffs, and higher-than-anticipated new-project launch costs in the Americas.
- For the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased to €1,434.7 million from €1,386.9 million, and operating EBIT rose to €53.2 million from €49.9 million.
- GRAMMER lowered its 2026 operating EBIT forecast from approximately €80 million to around €70 million, while maintaining its revenue outlook of approximately €1.9 billion.
- The company’s report for the first nine months of 2026 is scheduled for publication on October 30, 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Grammer is on 30.10.2026.
The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 11,300EUR and was down -9,96 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,88 % since publication.
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