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    Kion Group Revises 2026 Outlook, Delays Mid-Term Targets Beyond 2027

    KION cuts its 2026 outlook as weaker truck orders weigh on earnings, while automation holds steady and its double-digit margin target slips beyond 2027.

    Kion Group Revises 2026 Outlook, Delays Mid-Term Targets Beyond 2027
    Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
    • KION expects Q3 2026 revenue of about €2.835 billion, in line with market expectations; adjusted EBIT of €203 million and free cash flow of €100 million are below consensus.
    • In Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS), Q3 revenue is expected to be €1.955 billion, while adjusted EBIT of €163 million is below expectations.
    • Intelligent Automation Solutions (IAS) is expected to report Q3 revenue of €890 million and adjusted EBIT of €66 million, both in line with expectations.
    • KION cut its 2026 group outlook: revenue is now forecast at €11.45–11.75 billion and adjusted EBIT at €815–875 million; free cash flow is projected at €400–500 million.
    • The outlook reduction is mainly due to lower-than-expected Q3 order intake in the ITS segment.
    • KION now expects to reach its mid-term target of a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin at group and segment level later than 2027.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Kion Group is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 33,99EUR and was down -1,11 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,44EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,28 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.243,54PKT (+0,47 %).


    Kion Group

    +3,90 %
    -3,19 %
    -19,82 %
    -14,13 %
    -38,18 %
    +1,59 %
    -58,33 %
    -37,81 %
    +21,05 %
    ISIN:DE000KGX8881WKN:KGX888
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    Kion Group Revises 2026 Outlook, Delays Mid-Term Targets Beyond 2027 KION cuts its 2026 outlook as weaker truck orders weigh on earnings, while automation holds steady and its double-digit margin target slips beyond 2027.
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