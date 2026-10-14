Kion Group Revises 2026 Outlook, Delays Mid-Term Targets Beyond 2027
KION cuts its 2026 outlook as weaker truck orders weigh on earnings, while automation holds steady and its double-digit margin target slips beyond 2027.
Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
- KION expects Q3 2026 revenue of about €2.835 billion, in line with market expectations; adjusted EBIT of €203 million and free cash flow of €100 million are below consensus.
- In Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS), Q3 revenue is expected to be €1.955 billion, while adjusted EBIT of €163 million is below expectations.
- Intelligent Automation Solutions (IAS) is expected to report Q3 revenue of €890 million and adjusted EBIT of €66 million, both in line with expectations.
- KION cut its 2026 group outlook: revenue is now forecast at €11.45–11.75 billion and adjusted EBIT at €815–875 million; free cash flow is projected at €400–500 million.
- The outlook reduction is mainly due to lower-than-expected Q3 order intake in the ITS segment.
- KION now expects to reach its mid-term target of a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin at group and segment level later than 2027.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Kion Group is on 29.10.2026.
The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 33,99EUR and was down -1,11 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,44EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,28 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.243,54PKT (+0,47 %).
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