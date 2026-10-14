DAX, Greenland Mines & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Eutelsat Communications
|?
|?
|?
|ABO Energy
|?
|?
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|Oracle
|?
|?
|Plug Power
|?
|?
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|252
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|104
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|96
|?
|?
|Evotec
|57
|?
|?
|Assembly Biosciences
|44
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|36
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Greenland Mines
|+36,71 %
|?
|?
|?
|Liquidia Corporation
|+34,86 %
|?
|?
|?
|Eutelsat Communications
|+22,15 %
|?
|?
|?
|Li-FT Power
|-11,06 %
|?
|?
|?
|Olympus
|-11,61 %
|?
|?
|?
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|-13,41 %
|?
|?
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Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +5,31 %
Wochenperformance: +5,31 %
Platz 1
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: +171,32 %
Wochenperformance: +171,32 %
Platz 2
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -42,89 %
Wochenperformance: -42,89 %
Platz 3
Oracle
Wochenperformance: -1,87 %
Wochenperformance: -1,87 %
Platz 4
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: -18,23 %
Wochenperformance: -18,23 %
Platz 5
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,99 %
Wochenperformance: -19,99 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,50 %
Wochenperformance: +0,50 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -5,51 %
Wochenperformance: -5,51 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -9,31 %
Wochenperformance: -9,31 %
Platz 10
Assembly Biosciences
Wochenperformance: -5,91 %
Wochenperformance: -5,91 %
Platz 11
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -1,24 %
Wochenperformance: -1,24 %
Platz 12
Greenland Mines
Wochenperformance: +29,05 %
Wochenperformance: +29,05 %
Platz 13
Liquidia Corporation
Wochenperformance: +51,47 %
Wochenperformance: +51,47 %
Platz 14
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +5,31 %
Wochenperformance: +5,31 %
Platz 15
Li-FT Power
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Platz 16
Olympus
Wochenperformance: -11,90 %
Wochenperformance: -11,90 %
Platz 17
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,98 %
Wochenperformance: -19,98 %
Platz 18
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